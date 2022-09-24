Packers Rumors: David Bakhtiari Likely to Return vs. Bucs After Knee Injury Recovery

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle David Bakhtiari will make his season debut for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bakhtiari is expected to play in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing the previous two games because of a knee injury.

There have been growing concerns about Bakhtiari's knee because of his limited playing time over the past two seasons. He originally suffered a torn ACL in practice leading up to the Packers' regular-season finale during the 2020 season.

After sitting out most of the 2021 season, the Packers activated Bakhtiari from injured reserve prior to their Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions. He played 40 percent of the offensive snaps in the game and was made inactive for the divisional-round playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the start of training camp in July he had a third operation on his knee done during the offseason.

Bakhtiari said at the same time the situation has been "my nightmare that I have to live with and I don't know how many days it's been." He went on to say the third surgery wasn't related to his ACL.

"It's just there's other issues that we're navigating around, things I'm learning and it's been like I said, it's been my nightmare, so it's something that I have to live with," he explained.

The Packers placed Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp. He was activated on Aug. 21, but head coach Matt LaFleur said the team wasn't going to rush him back.

Bakhtiari has been a limited participant in practice since the start of the regular season, though he has missed one day in each of the past two weeks. The 30-year-old is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Packers, Bakhtiari has been one of the league's best left tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2016, 2019 and 2020 and All-Pro first team in 2018 and 2020.