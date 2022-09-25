Presidents Cup 2022: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday

0 of 2

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth had another outstanding day at the 2022 Presidents Cup during Round 2 on Friday as they helped the U.S. team get off to another rollicking start.

At this point, the PGA should inspect Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas for hidden capes, because they are playing at superhero-like levels together at the 2022 Presidents Cup.

As of Saturdays matches at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, the dynamic duo is 4-0 and are just the third pairing in Presidents Cup history to go undefeated through the first four rounds.

That's the very definition of dominance out on the links.

But for those golf fans that thought Team USA would basically cakewalk into clinching the Cup after Round 4 and make Sunday irrelevant because of players like Spieth and Thomas, they got a big-time wakeup call from the International Team's Tom Kim.

The 20-year old phenom from South Korea sparked a dramatic turn of events for his squad when he made a 10-foot putt on the 18th hole to win his four-ball match against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

Now that Trevor Immelman has closed the scoreline gap to 11-7, golf fans win, because the sport has got a ball game on their hands.

Add to that the fact that Adam Scott was able to find his golf swing on Saturday and Day 3's momentum shift could set the table for a miraculous comeback for the International Team.

Here's how to watch the Cup-clinching action for Day 4, as well as the tee times, pairings and predictions for Sunday.