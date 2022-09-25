Presidents Cup 2022: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions for SundaySeptember 25, 2022
Presidents Cup 2022: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth had another outstanding day at the 2022 Presidents Cup during Round 2 on Friday as they helped the U.S. team get off to another rollicking start.
At this point, the PGA should inspect Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas for hidden capes, because they are playing at superhero-like levels together at the 2022 Presidents Cup.
As of Saturdays matches at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, the dynamic duo is 4-0 and are just the third pairing in Presidents Cup history to go undefeated through the first four rounds.
That's the very definition of dominance out on the links.
But for those golf fans that thought Team USA would basically cakewalk into clinching the Cup after Round 4 and make Sunday irrelevant because of players like Spieth and Thomas, they got a big-time wakeup call from the International Team's Tom Kim.
The 20-year old phenom from South Korea sparked a dramatic turn of events for his squad when he made a 10-foot putt on the 18th hole to win his four-ball match against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Now that Trevor Immelman has closed the scoreline gap to 11-7, golf fans win, because the sport has got a ball game on their hands.
Add to that the fact that Adam Scott was able to find his golf swing on Saturday and Day 3's momentum shift could set the table for a miraculous comeback for the International Team.
Here's how to watch the Cup-clinching action for Day 4, as well as the tee times, pairings and predictions for Sunday.
Sunday's Presidents Cup TV Schedule
President's Cup Tee Times for Sunday and Predictions
12:02 p.m.: Si Woo Kim (International) vs. Justin Thomas (USA)
12:14 p.m.: Cam Davis (International) vs. Jordan Spieth (USA)
12:26 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama (International) vs. Sam Burns (USA)
12:38 p.m.: Adam Scott (International) vs. Patrick Cantlay (USA)
12:50 p.m.: Sebastián Muñoz (International) vs. Scottie Scheffler (USA)
1:02 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith (International) vs. Tony Finau (USA)
1:14 p.m.: Corey Conners (International) vs. Xander Schauffele (USA)
1:26 p.m.: Sungjae Im (International) vs. Cameron Young (USA)
1:38 p.m.: K.H. Lee (International) vs. Billy Horschel (USA)
1:50 p.m.: Tom Kim (International) vs. Max Homa (USA)
2:02 p.m.: Mito Pereira (International) vs. Collin Morikawa (USA)
2:14 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International) vs. Kevin Kisner (USA)
Before Saturday's dramatic turnaround, the International Team, for all intents and purposes, was dead in the water.
But thanks to Kim, Scott and Cam Davis breathing new life into the underdogs, they are officially back in it and could really threaten the Americans' chances at clinching the Cup on Sunday.
The scoreline may seem a bit daunting, but the longshot team has been able to overcome the odds in the past.
The International Team completed one of the largest final-session comebacks back in 2012 when they rallied after being down four points to win the Ryder Cup.
And in 1999, it was Team USA that was able to erase a four-point deficit to win the Ryder Cup and closed a three-point gap in 2003 to win the Presidents Cup.
It remains to be seen if the International Team can keep their momentum rolling into Sunday, or if the Americans can refocus and keep the hardware in the United States.
No matter what teams wins the Cup, though, golf fans will likely get into a battle of the remotes, having to click back and forth between the NFL and this now exciting final session of the 14th Presidents Cup.
Prediction: U.S. team wins