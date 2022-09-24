Novak Djokovic: Roger Federer's Last Match Among 'Most Beautiful Moments' I've Seen

AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Roger Federer played the final tennis match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal in a doubles match in the Laver Cup at O2 Arena in London on Friday, and despite a loss to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, his exit from the game is a moment tennis fans will never forget.

Novak Djokovic, who had been one of Federer's toughest competitors and longtime friends, described the moment while speaking with reporters Saturday:

"One of the most beautiful moments I've ever experienced in my life. What got me the most emotional was when his children came up and I saw them tearing up. Sorry Roger, I don't want to tear you up again but it was a beautiful moment."

Djokovic and Federer faced each other 50 times, with Djokovic leading the head-to-head 27-23, including 13-6 in finals. They last met in the 2020 Australian Open, and Djokovic defeated Federer in the semifinals.

Federer announced he would be retiring from tennis on Sept. 15, revealing that the Laver Cup would mark his final event.

The 41-year-old retires with 20 Grand Slams and 103 singles titles. He competed in more than 1,500 career matches and holds the record for the most consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 in the world at 237 weeks.