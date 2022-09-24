Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Klis wrote:

"Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."

It was clear through the first two weeks of the season that Hackett needed some help on the sidelines. The Broncos barely defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-16 in Week 1 and were down 9-6 entering the fourth quarter of a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans last week.

Hackett said earlier this week that he and the coaching staff were working on improving their game-day management, per Aric DiLalla of the team website:

"When it comes to the operation, that's something we're talking about quite a bit. There's a lot of things. We've got to make sure the communication is clear and concise. I need to do better at making decisions faster and quicker and getting that information to the quarterback and being on the same page with him. That's stuff that we're talking about this morning all the way to this evening and making sure it's got to improve."

With the addition of Rosburg to help with game management, Hackett should become much more comfortable moving forward.

Hackett is in his first year as an NFL head coach, and his coaching staff is also on the younger, more inexperienced, side, meaning that Rosburg's veteran presence will be a welcomed addition, especially in the game-day decision-making department.

Rosburg began his coaching career as a secondary coach for Boston College in 1997. He remained in the role in 1998 before joining Notre Dame from 1999-2000 as a cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator.

The 66-year-old broke into the NFL as a special teams coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2001 and served in the role through the 2006 campaign. In 2007, he joined the Atlanta Falcons as a special teams coordinator.

The most time Rosburg spent with a franchise came when he served as a special teams coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens from 2008 to 2018.

The Broncos are set to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.