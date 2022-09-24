Report: Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore Fined for Roles in Bucs-Saints Fight

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore were each fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness for their roles in a brawl in Week 2, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis and linebacker Devin White were also fined for unnecessary roughness in the same game, though unrelated to the brawl, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A benches-clearing brawl broke out between the Bucs and Saints after Lattimore tackled Tampa Bay wide receiver Scotty Miller on an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter. He then got into an altercation with Fournette and Tom Brady, though the Bucs quarterback was not fined.

Fournette and Lattimore began shoving each other before Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans ran in and body-checked Lattimore to the ground. Evans was suspended one game for his actions.

The Buccaneers are lucky that Fournette also didn't earn a one-game suspension for his involvement in the brawl. The team is set to be without Evans and Chris Godwin on offense. In addition, Breshad Perriman, Julio Jones and Russell Gage are listed as questionable.

Fournette has been a staple in the Tampa Bay backfield since 2020. In 14 games last season, he rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns, in addition to catching 69 passes for 454 yards and two scores.

Through two games this season, the 27-year-old has rushed for 192 yards and has caught four passes for 19 yards.

Lattimore, meanwhile, has been a staple in the New Orleans secondary since the 2017 campaign. He has earned four Pro Bowl selections and won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2017.

Through two games this season, he has posted one pass breakup and five tackles.

The Buccaneers and Saints don't meet again until Dec. 5.