Bills' Micah Hyde Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a neck injury, per his agent Jack Bechta.

As noted by Bills Content Coordinator Alec White, Hyde left his team's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday with a neck injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that Hyde suffered a herniated disk.

The 31-year-old Hyde has played in the NFL for 10 seasons. He spent his first four years with the Green Bay Packers and his last six with the Bills.

The 2017 Pro Bowler shined for the Bills last season, corralling a team-high five interceptions for the No. 1 scoring defense in football. He and safety Jordan Poyer, who also had five picks, formed a dynamic duo in the defensive backfield.

Hyde only missed three games over his first nine seasons, but he will unfortunately be out for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

His loss is a tough blow to a Bills defense that has suffered numerous injuries. Of note, defensive linemen Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) will be out Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

The same goes for cornerback Dane Jackson, who suffered a neck injury on Monday that led to him being hospitalized. Thankfully, the Bills reported that Jackson avoided a major injury to his neck and spinal cord.

In addition, Poyer (foot) and defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) are questionable for Sunday. If Poyer can't go, it will mark a seismic change in the secondary, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

As far as Hyde's safety spot goes, the spotlight is now on Jaquan Johnson, a sixth-round pick out of Miami in 2019. NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe provided some background.

Johnson played all 17 games last year (one start) and amassed 14 tackles and one interception.