Shakur Stevenson Routs Robson Conceição by Unanimous Decision After Missing Weight

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Shakur Stevenson defeated Robson Conceição by unanimous decision (118-108, 117-109, 117-09) on Friday at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Stevenson dominated the one-sided boxing match early, as trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas noted in Round 4:

Three-division world boxing champion Claressa Shields also tweeted how Conceição appeared to be tired earlier on.

Stevenson notably crushed the fourth and sixth rounds, as Compubox relayed:

Stevenson controlled the fight throughout the night, and he ended up with some career-high marks along the way.

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael gave Stevenson all but one round:

To Conceição's great credit, though, he stayed alive and went the distance.

This match was originally supposed to feature Stevenson putting his WBC and WBO super featherweight belts on the line in his hometown against Conceição.

However, Stevenson missed weight by 1.6 pounds at the official weigh-ins, and he was subsequently stripped of his belts.

That led to a situation where only Conceição could win those honors on Friday. Conceicao also didn't even have to take the fight after Stevenson missed weight, but he kept his opponent and fought valiantly.

As for Stevenson, he went to Twitter before the match and explained the situation, noting that he's going to ultimately going to move up to 135 pounds.

Stevenson and Conceição served as the main event on a Top Rank boxing card that aired on ESPN. The other main card fight saw Keyshawn Davis defeat Omar Tienda via a fifth-round TKO.

The 25-year-old Stevenson is now a perfect 19-0 (nine knockouts). He won the WBO super featherweight title by a 10th-round TKO over Jamel Herring in Oct. 2021 before taking down Óscar Valdez via unanimous decision last April for the WBC belt.

The 33-year-old Conceição is 17-2 (eight wins by knockout). He won his first 16 fights before falling to Valdez via unanimous decision for the WBC super featherweight title. Conceicao rebounded with a unanimous decision win over Xavier Martinez last January.