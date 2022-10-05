Tom Brady Misses Buccaneers Practice With Shoulder, Finger Injuries

AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice Wednesday because of right shoulder and right finger injuries, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 45-year-old Brady, who is playing in his 23rd NFL season, has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for six touchdowns (one interception) and 1,058 yards in 2022.

Brady previously appeared on the Bucs' Week 3 injury report with a right ring finger injury, but he still practiced in full Friday prior to the team's Sept. 25 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Brady started and threw for 271 yards and one touchdown.

He also appeared on the Week 4 injury report with a right finger injury but participated in full practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP is in his third season with the Bucs. His first ended with a Super Bowl victory, and this year's team figures to contend for the Lombardi Trophy as well.

Thus far, the Bucs are just 2-2, but that's good enough to co-lead the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons at the moment. Tampa Bay will host Atlanta in its next game on Sunday.

Behind Brady, the remainder of the Buccaneers' quarterback depth chart consists of Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask.

Gabbert, who has been in the NFL since 2011, serves as Brady's backup. The former Missouri star has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Bucs during his career.

In 66 games (48 starts), Gabbert has completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 50 touchdowns (47 interceptions) and 6.1 yards per pass attempt.

For the Bucs over the past two years, Gabbert has completed 16-of-27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay selected Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The former Florida star completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 69 touchdowns (15 interceptions) and 9.1 yards per attempt during his college career. He notably threw for 43 touchdowns in 12 games during the 2020 season.