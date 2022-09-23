Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half of a Thursday night clash with the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the game with a touchdown pass on his final drive.

Fantasy players should have a contingency plan in place in case Herbert's injury designation drops from questionable to doubtful or out.

Rapoport noted in his report that Chase Daniel took first-team snaps in practice throughout the week. The longtime backup may lead the Chargers to a victory, but he might not be the ideal fantasy football option to replace Herbert.

The injury news is not all bad for some of the top fantasy football point scorers. Alvin Kamara was viewed at New Orleans Saints practice on Friday and Christian McCaffrey was officially taken off the injury report Friday.

Below is a look at all of the significant injuries affecting fantasy football teams for Sunday's Week 3 games.

Justin Herbert, QB, LAC: questionable (ribs), per Rapoport

Alvin Kamara, RB, NO: questionable (ribs), per NFL.com.

Jameis Winston, QB, NO: questionable (back/ankle)

James Conner, RB, AZ: game-time decision (ankle), per Kliff Kingsbury

T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET: questionable (hip), per NFL.com.

D'Andre Swift, RB, DET, questionable (ankle), per NFL.com

Gabe Davis, WR, BUF: questionable (ankle), per Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino.

Dawson Knox, TE, BUF: questionable (foot), per Parrino.

Corey Davis, WR, NYJ: questionable (knee), per The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, NYJ: questionable (hamstring), per Rosenblatt.

Shaq Leonard, LB, IND: out (back), per Rapoport

Michael Pittman Jr.. WR, IND: will play, per ESPN's Field Yates

Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV: out (concussion), per ESPN's Stephania Bell

Josh Jacobs, RB, LV: questionable (illness), per Bell.

Taylor Lewan, OT, TEN: out (knee), per NFL.com.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL: questionable (knee), per NFL.com.

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE: questionable (knee), per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC: questionable (hamstring), per NFL.com

Julio Jones, WR, TB: questionable (knee), per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Russell Gage, WR. TB: questionable (hamstring), per Schefter

Chris Godwin, WR, TB: out (hamstring), per Schefter.

Herbert Questionable with Rib Injury

Herbert might not be an ideal fantasy football option in Week 3. He struggled to throw the ball after he suffered his rib injury against the Chiefs last Thursday.

The Chargers had three extra days to rest their quarterback, but they could still go to Daniel to give Herbert one more week to rest.

Daniel has Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams to work with. Keenan Allen could be on the field as well, though he is listed as questionable with the hamstring injury that kept him out of the visit to Kansas City.

The Chargers could opt for a heavy dose of Ekeler in either quarterback situation, and that may make him one of the top fantasy football performers in Week 3.

Tight end Gerald Everett could also factor into the game plan. Daniel may not be willing to throw many deep balls, and Herbert could be limited on deep throws because of his rib.

Daniel has not thrown more than 20 passes in a single game since the 2019 season, so even if he has all of those weapons around him, he may not throw a ton.

Tua Tagovailoa and Jimmy Garoppolo are the top two waiver-wire options if they are available. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take on a Buffalo Bills defense that is missing several starters. Garoppolo takes the reins of the San Francisco offense again with Trey Lance out for the season.

Carson Wentz in a revenge spot against Philadelphia or Jared Goff in a potential high-scoring game versus Minnesota could also be one-week alternatives while Herbert heals.

Kamara Listed as Questionable

Kamara appears to be in a good position to play on Sunday after missing Week 2 with a rib injury. He is officially listed as questionable for the New Orleans Saints' road game against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans.Football's Mike Triplett reported on Friday that Kamara and quarterback Jameis Winston were participants in the early part of practice.

New Orleans' offense did not do many things of note in Week 2's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kamara was out, and Winston has been dealing with a back injury.

A potential return for Kamara would provide a major boost to the Saints because they would not have to solely rely on Winston for big plays. Mark Ingram and Tony Jones Jr. were active last week, but Ingram was listed as questionable going into the NFC South clash.

Ingram had the biggest fantasy football impact out of the New Orleans backfield with 58 yards on 10 carries. Dwayne Washington and Taysom Hill also earned carries.

If Kamara plays Sunday, you would have to think he receives a regular workload in the rushing and passing games, especially with the issues Winston may face in the pocket with his back injury.

The Saints are 7-1 against Carolina with Kamara on the field. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per reception in his career against the Panthers.

Carolina conceded 320 rushing yards against the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants to open the season. The Panthers could struggle again versus one of the top running backs in the NFL.

If Kamara can't play, a pivot to Ingram or any other Saints running back would be a last-ditch play if you fail to find anyone else on the waiver wire. Tony Pollard, Breece Hall and Dameon Pierce are some of the options to consider off the waiver wire in case Kamara won't play.