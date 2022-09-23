Taylor Swift's Status for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Focus of Conflicting Reports

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift may or may not headline one of the biggest events of next year.

Variety's Jem Aswad, who cited "three sources close to the situation," reported Friday that Swift would star in the Super Bowl halftime show.

However, a conflicting report by TMZ Sports that cited "sources with direct knowledge" noted Swift will not perform in Glendale, Arizona. People confirmed TMZ Sports' report.

The NFL announced at midnight Friday that it had signed a multiyear deal to partner with Apple Music for the halftime show. The league had ended an agreement with Pepsi in May.

The timing of the announcement resulted in Swift's fans speculating that she would headline the halftime show. Swift, like many artists, is known for dropping albums at midnight. She released two surprise albums at midnight during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she will release a new album, Midnights, on Oct. 21.

In addition, Swift has never performed in the Super Bowl halftime show. Aswad reported Swift's contract with Coca-Cola barred her from participating in the Pepsi-sponsored event.

The situation seems to be very much up in the air. If Swift does headline the show, she will be one of the biggest female stars to do so, joining Diana Ross, Shania Twain, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and more.

Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, on Feb. 12.