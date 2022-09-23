Bucs' Tom Brady Says He Must Do a Better Job of Controlling His Emotions During Game

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is no stranger to destroying a tablet or two on the sidelines during games, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted this week that he needs to do a better job of controlling his emotions.

Brady said, per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons:

“I can always do better. I can always obviously do better as a quarterback and, yeah, not let my emotions get the best of me. Sometimes they do. It’s an emotional sport. It’s an emotional game, and we’re all out there trying to do the best we can do.

“And you’re right, I think there’s a frustrating part for all of us when you get a little older and you expect it a certain way and it doesn’t go exactly the way you want. But that’s it, that’s the way it is, and I’ve got to do a good job as a leader to be at my best regardless of how I feel about a certain situation.”

Brady was captured on camera throwing his tablet in frustration during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. During the 2021 season, he was also caught tossing his tablet in a game against the Saints.

During Sunday's game, Brady and the Buccaneers were held off the scoreboard heading into the third quarter. The veteran's frustrations were understandable given the fact the offense couldn't get anything going, though we haven't seen many quarterbacks hurl their tablet like Brady has.

Speaking on his Let's Go! podcast (h/t Jeremy Layton of the New York Post) with Jim Gray this week, Brady joked about the incident:

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately. I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating. Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great yesterday, so I had to take it out on the poor, meaningless tablet.

“I’m trying to make sure I don’t throw my arm out when I throw it, but I was pretty pissed yesterday. Until I get it right, I’m going to keep doing it. Obviously, with repetition being the key to success, I gotta get the perfect tablet slam, which I haven’t got yet. Tune in next week to see if it happens.”

Brady is one of the most competitive players in football and he's gunning for his eighth Super Bowl title this season with retirement inching closer. So emotions will probably continue to run high for the signal-caller this year.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 entering a Week 3 matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. It's reasonable to believe we could see another tablet slam this weekend in what should be a highly competitive matchup.