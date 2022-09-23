Cowboys' Jerry Jones Praises Dak Prescott After QB Competition Comments

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After causing a stir with comments about the team's quarterback situation, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making it clear he values Dak Prescott very highly.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's The K&C Masterpiece show (h/t Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Jones said there isn't "anybody in the world that doesn't understand how much I appreciate Dak Prescott, his skills and to have him for the future and the future being right now, really."

Those comments come after Jones told reporters earlier in the week he wouldn't mind if there was a quarterback competition between Prescott and Cooper Rush, because it means the Cowboys were winning games with their backup.

The Cowboys are trying to stay afloat with Rush under center until Prescott is able to return from the hand injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rush did pass his first test in a starting role by leading Dallas to a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week. He played well in the game, completing 19 of 31 attempts for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Prescott had surgery on his right thumb on Sept. 12. He was expected to be out for six to eight weeks, but the two-time Pro Bowler could be on a fast track to return. The 29-year-old was on the practice field Thursday and worked with a training ball, though he didn't take snaps or throw a football.

The Cowboys elected not to place Prescott on injured reserve, which would have meant he had to sit out at least four games.

Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Sept. 13 (h/t ESPN's Todd Archer) the team wanted Prescott "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."

Prescott has been the Cowboys' starting quarterback since his rookie season in 2016. He has amassed a 53-33 record in 86 starts and led the team to the playoffs three times. The Mississippi State alum is in the second season of his four-year, $160 million contract.

Rush joined the Cowboys in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan. He has spent the bulk of his career in Dallas, with the exception of a four-month stint on the New York Giants before the start of the 2020 season.

The Cowboys have gone 2-0 in Rush's two starts over the past two seasons. He will look to extend his winning streak in Week 3 against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.