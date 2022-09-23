7-Time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree Hired on Gregg Popovich's Spurs Coaching Staff

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly hiring seven-time WNBA All-Star Candice Dupree as an assistant under coach Gregg Popovich.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the hiring of Dupree, who began her journey earlier this year as part of the NBA Assistant Coaches Program.

As part of the program, Dupree was able to get her first coaching experience at the Portsmouth Invitational and the NBA Draft Combine.

The 38-year-old last played in the WNBA during the 2021 season, capping off a career that began when she was a 2006 first-round draft pick of the Chicago Sky. She went on to play for five different WNBA franchises along with nine overseas teams, making seven All-Star teams and winning the 2014 WNBA championship in Phoenix and a 2019 title in Hungary.

There may be no better learning tree in basketball than joining Popovich's staff. The Spurs legend has the NBA's widest coaching tree, with six current head coaches (Mike Budenholzer, Ime Udoka, Taylor Jenkins, Mike Brown, Will Hardy and Monty Williams) having been an assistant or intern under Popovich. Current Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has also listed Popovich among his biggest influences after playing for the Spurs coach during his career.

Becky Hammon, who led the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces to a championship in her first season, also spent years on Popovich's bench. Hammon's ascent could serve as a blueprint for Dupree as she starts her coaching journey.