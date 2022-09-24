Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade

0 of 7

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all.

Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012.

The alternate headline of this piece may as well be "The NFC West Is Nightmare Fuel." While the division landed only two of the seven positions, they ranked unquestionably at the top. For good measure, at least three more seasons deserved strong consideration.

Factors we examined included a division's overall winning percentage, its number of playoff teams and those teams' postseason success.