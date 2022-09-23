Jake Paul Would Get 'F--ked Up' By Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather Says

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. said YouTube star Jake Paul wouldn't even have a puncher's chance if he stepped in the boxing ring opposite super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez.

Paul previously stated his long-term goal is a 2024 battle with Álvarez, but Mayweather suggested in an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday the YouTuber should stay in his own lane.

"He'll get f--ked up by Canelo," Mayweather said. "There is no way. He'll get demolished. For what he's doing, as long as they keep getting YouTubers and keep putting him in there with MMA guys that's kind of over the hill, he's going continue to shine. So, I'm proud of him. I'm not really upset."

Paul has exceeded most expectations since starting his boxing career with an exhibition victory over fellow YouTube sensation Deji Olatunji in 2018.

The 25-year-old Cleveland native turned pro in 2020 and has rattled off victories over YouTuber Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakri, former NBA player Nate Robinson and a pair of MMA fighters, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, who he's defeated twice to reach 5-0.

Next up is an Oct. 29 showdown with one of the greatest UFC fighters in history, Anderson Silva.

It'll be the toughest test of Paul's young career, but it still won't answer the one key question he continues to face: How would he perform against a classically trained, lifelong boxer?

That hurdle would likely need to get jumped multiple times before he comes anywhere close to stepping in the ring with Álvarez for an actual fight. An exhibition contest would be a different set of circumstances.

Mayweather is right, though. If Paul and Canelo faced off right now in an actual boxing match, it wouldn't be a fair fight. It would be a lopsided onslaught in favor of the Mexican superstar.

That's not a knock against Paul either. It's just the reality of someone with six total fights on their resume taking on one of the generation's greatest boxers.

It would be like comedian Kevin Hart, a four-time NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, trying to beat LeBron James one-on-one. Just because you thrive in one environment doesn't mean it's possible to take down a master of the craft.

How Paul performs against Silva, who has four boxing matches under his belt, will be a fair indication of his progress and could help prove whether he's ready to face an actual boxer.

A meeting with Álvarez, who beat Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy fight last weekend, is still likely many moons away regardless of next month's result, though.