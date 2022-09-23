X

    Mitchell Trubisky Panned on Twitter for Uninspiring Play in Steelers' Loss to Browns

    Doric SamSeptember 23, 2022

    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky has not been lighting it up through the air this season, and that trend continued in a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

    Trubisky finished 20-of-32 for 207 yards with no touchdowns through the air, though he added a rushing score. He did nothing to change the narrative that he's a detriment to the Steelers offense.

    Through three games, Trubisky now has thrown for 569 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing 60.2 percent of his passes. He's averaging 189.7 yards per game and Pittsburgh's offense looks like one of the worst in the league.

    The 28-year-old was expected to be a placeholder at quarterback until first-round pick Kenny Pickett was deemed ready for some NFL action. With Trubisky playing the way he is, it might be a good idea to accelerate Pickett's development by making a switch under center.

    NFL Twitter lit up Trubisky for yet another lifeless performance, with some wondering if his days as the starter are numbered:

    Danny Heifetz @Danny_Heifetz

    If I had to describe Mitchell Trubisky with one word, and I couldn’t pick all the bad words, it would be “uninspiring”

    Logan Reever @loganreever

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> receivers working with Mitch Trubisky have to think similarly to the girls of my high school dating career<br><br>Like what in the world are you doing with this guy

    Andrew Clay @AndrewClayTV

    Trubisky may have "won" the starting job, but he's on the verge of losing it now.

    justin block @JBlock49

    trubisky is still a miserable quarterback, he’s forever late on his throws

    Chris Mack @THEChrisMack

    What pisses me off most is that if you were committed to redshirting a rookie QB, you didn't need to spend $5mil on Trubisky. Stopgap QB was already in house &amp; no worse than this guy. And you could've used that $5mil to add to your OL investment.<br><br>Trubisky was a wasted signing.

    Neal Coolong @NealCoolong

    Three straight third and outs. There is absolutely no question this is the worst offense, and Mitch Trubisky is the least effective quarterback, in the league in the fourth quarter.

    James D Koh @JamesDKoh

    If you don’t think Trubisky can convert a 4th and 6 with the the game on the line I don’t know, call me insane but maybe go to your first round rookie

    Johnny McGonigal @jmcgonigal9

    watching Mitch Trubisky’s first 3 games with the Steelers <a href="https://t.co/ac2KrnEswg">pic.twitter.com/ac2KrnEswg</a>

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Trubisky avoiding middle of the field throws like it's Chernobyl is really a tradition unlike any other <a href="https://t.co/9cglYOUgnm">https://t.co/9cglYOUgnm</a>

    Matt Eurich @MattEurich

    Some people are still trying to defend Trubisky even though he’s long gone from Chicago.<br><br>He’s not very good and that shouldn’t matter anymore

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    Oh man. Mitch Trubisky threw it away just too early. Johnson had him a big gain for field goal range.

    Hold The Mayo @snowlikejonn

    Trubisky throwing to the guy selling cotton candy

    Alex Kozora @Alex_Kozora

    Ah Trubisky had Diontae Johnson wiiiide open. Johnson not happy with being missed there. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    Zach Mullis @zmullis

    Mitch Trubisky is still not a good quarterback

    NoLifeShaq @NoLifeShaq

    Mitch Trubisky NOT IT!

    Ahmed/The Ears/Symba Fan🇸🇴 @big_business_

    Mitch Trubisky is getting paid millions to be garbage, life is not fair.

    Dan Hanzus @DanHanzus

    The Steelers know what they have to do, right? Time to move the organization forward in a meaningful way.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Uh, Mike Tomlin: Time to go to Kenny Pickett. Trubisky has some talent, but zero intangibles. Pickett oozes intangibles - leadership, football charisma, spark. You should be 0-3. Pickett time.

    The Steelers have a streak of 15 straight winning seasons under head coach Mike Tomlin. It's still early, but Trubisky is simply not playing winning football. It likely wouldn't hurt to inject some new energy on offense by handing the reins over to Pickett.

    Pittsburgh has a few extra days to make a decision on its quarterback situation, and it's worth taking time to evaluate it if the team wants to be successful going forward.

    It will be interesting to see who is under center when the Steelers return to action on Oct. 2 against the New York Jets.

