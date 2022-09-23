Mitchell Trubisky Panned on Twitter for Uninspiring Play in Steelers' Loss to Browns

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky has not been lighting it up through the air this season, and that trend continued in a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Trubisky finished 20-of-32 for 207 yards with no touchdowns through the air, though he added a rushing score. He did nothing to change the narrative that he's a detriment to the Steelers offense.

Through three games, Trubisky now has thrown for 569 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing 60.2 percent of his passes. He's averaging 189.7 yards per game and Pittsburgh's offense looks like one of the worst in the league.

The 28-year-old was expected to be a placeholder at quarterback until first-round pick Kenny Pickett was deemed ready for some NFL action. With Trubisky playing the way he is, it might be a good idea to accelerate Pickett's development by making a switch under center.

NFL Twitter lit up Trubisky for yet another lifeless performance, with some wondering if his days as the starter are numbered:

The Steelers have a streak of 15 straight winning seasons under head coach Mike Tomlin. It's still early, but Trubisky is simply not playing winning football. It likely wouldn't hurt to inject some new energy on offense by handing the reins over to Pickett.

Pittsburgh has a few extra days to make a decision on its quarterback situation, and it's worth taking time to evaluate it if the team wants to be successful going forward.

It will be interesting to see who is under center when the Steelers return to action on Oct. 2 against the New York Jets.