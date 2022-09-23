Amari Cooper Breaks out in Browns' Win over Steelers as Fans Mock Cowboys for Trade

AP Photo/David Richard

Dallas Cowboys fans might be wishing they had Amari Cooper back right about now.

The veteran wide receiver put together a tremendous performance in his third game with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 29-17 win.

Once Cooper hit the 100-yard mark, fans began to mock the Cowboys' decision to trade the four-time Pro Bowler, who now has 19 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns on the season, in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

The Cowboys are 1-1 on the season following a 20-17 Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fifth-year wide receiver Noah Brown currently leads the Cowboys in receiving yards with 10 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown in two games. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb is second with nine catches for 104 yards.

Brown and Lamb are the only two Cowboys receivers to reach the 100-yard mark this season.

Cooper will look to keep the momentum going next week against the Atlanta Falcons.