    Amari Cooper Breaks out in Browns' Win over Steelers as Fans Mock Cowboys for Trade

    Erin WalshSeptember 23, 2022

    Dallas Cowboys fans might be wishing they had Amari Cooper back right about now.

    The veteran wide receiver put together a tremendous performance in his third game with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 29-17 win.

    Once Cooper hit the 100-yard mark, fans began to mock the Cowboys' decision to trade the four-time Pro Bowler, who now has 19 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns on the season, in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Amari Cooper tonight:<br><br>7 REC<br>101 YDS⁰1 TD<br><br>His first time with back-to-back 100 yard games since 2016. <a href="https://t.co/mZ1DUVWk01">pic.twitter.com/mZ1DUVWk01</a>

    mike taddow @MikeTaddow

    the cowboys letting amari cooper go will haunt them /is haunting them

    Daniel Corrigan @Corrigan_Tweets

    The Cowboys literally just gave us Amari Cooper, man.

    Evan Dammarell @AmNotEvan

    Amari Cooper tonight really makes you wonder what the Cowboys were thinking

    Justin Morris @Justin_JM12

    Eagles got more for Jalen Reagor than the Cowboys did for Amari Cooper 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    I'm not gonna lie. It was weird for the Cowboys to trade 28-year-old Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick because he was making $20M a year when 11 wide receivers then went on to sign contracts worth at least $20M per year this offseason.

    Tom Ignudo @TomIgnudo

    Still can’t believe the Cowboys gave Amari Cooper up for as little as they did.

    Joe Mehling @JMehling

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> traded Amari Cooper for a 5th round pick. <br><br>I’ll say it again, The front office should be fined millions for incompetence.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Man, Cowboys could use Amari Cooper right about now.

    Tom Ryle, progressive guy @TomRyleBTB

    So remind me again just why Amari Cooper was so unpalatable to the Cowboys?

    NFL Rumors @nflrums

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> Jerry Jones said <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> Amari Cooper did not perform like a star player. I think he has tonight!!

    Evan Dammarell @AmNotEvan

    Marsh Cristobal🤟🏽 @hurricanesmarsh

    Just a reminder that the Cowboys gave Amari Cooper away for a bag of candy

    David Howman @_DH44_

    Cowboys traded Amari Cooper for the right to draft Matt Waletzko and Devin Harper

    Hood 🍷 @Hoodiano7

    Cowboy fans already missing Amari Cooper yea Jones gave him up for a turkey sandwich 🥪 thank you Jerry <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DallasCowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DallasCowboys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    martymcsuperfly @jongiuffre

    Man good thing the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cowboys</a> got rid of Amari Cooper. Two 100 yard games in a row is not the kind of production they value

    yung chlorophyll @coldWauta

    The Amari cooper trade is the worst trade in Dallas cowboys history

    The Cowboys are 1-1 on the season following a 20-17 Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Fifth-year wide receiver Noah Brown currently leads the Cowboys in receiving yards with 10 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown in two games. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb is second with nine catches for 104 yards.

    Brown and Lamb are the only two Cowboys receivers to reach the 100-yard mark this season.

    Cooper will look to keep the momentum going next week against the Atlanta Falcons.

