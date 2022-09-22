Presidents Cup 2022 Leaderboard: Team USA Takes Commanding Lead on Thursday

Warren Little/Getty Images

Team USA is out to an early lead over the international squad after the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup.

The Americans won four of the five matches to carry a lead of 4-1 into Friday's action.

2022 Presidents Cup Foursome Results

Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) def. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (International), 6 & 5

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) def. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (International), 2 & 1

Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (USA) def. Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (International), 2 & 1

Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (International) def. Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA), 2 up

Tony Finau/Max Homa (USA) def. Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (International), 1 up

The duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele got things off to a fantastic start for the Americans with a 6 and 5 win over Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama.

Both teams tied the first two holes before things unraveled for the Scott-Matsuyama pairing. Cantlay set things up with a putt 40 feet away from the hole on the third green that stopped three feet from the cup.

Schauffele converted the par putt. Matsuyama left his putt for par just short of the hole, giving the U.S. duo an advantage. Cantlay and Schauffele extended their lead to three before making the turn.

Things were much closer in the remaining four matches. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas looked like they were on the path to a blowout by going 3-up on Sungjae Im and Corey Conners through six holes.

Im and Conners cut the lead to one before making the turn. The Americans remained 1-up until the 15th hole when Thomas converted a 26-foot putt to save par.

Conners was unable to match that, leaving Im to finish the hole with a bogey putt. The victory added another notch to Thomas' impressive record in specialty matches between the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

In the third match of the day, Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa held off a comeback attempt by Tom Kim and K.H. Lee to give the Americans their third consecutive match point.

The Kim-Lee tandem won back-to-back holes on No. 11 and 12 to even the match. Young and Morikawa got the lead back for good on No. 13 with a brilliant two-shot sequence. Young crushed a 358-foot tee shot to the left fairway. Morikawa followed it up with an iron shot that stopped three feet from the hole, setting up Young for an easy birdie putt.

Young's 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 gave the U.S. team a victory and a third point.

While there wasn't a lot of celebrating for the international team on Thursday, Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis gave them something to be happy about. They overcame a three-hole deficit to get the squad's lone point of the day with a 2-up victory over Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns.

Scheffler and Burns went 3-up after seven holes. Kim's second shot landed in the water, forcing him to take a drop. Burns converted a par putt to extend the lead for his team.

Trailing by two holes going onto No. 15, Kim and Davis found their groove while Scheffler and Burns fell apart. The U.S. pair double-bogeyed No. 15 and bogeyed No. 18. Kim and Davis played the final four holes at two under par to get the win.

The international team missed an opportunity to get a half point in the final match of the day. Taylor Pendrith and Mito Pereira squared things with Tony Finau and Max Homa with a birdie on the 13th hole.

Things stayed even going onto No. 18. Pereira's tee shot landed in the left rough. Pereira tried to get on the green with the next shot, but he found the bunker in front of the green.

Finau's second shot stopped on the green. Homa came within inches of getting a birdie, but Finau was able to finish it off with an easy par. Pendrith was unable to convert a 12-foot putt to save par.

This is a much better start for Team USA compared to 2019. They trailed 4-1 after the first day at Royal Melbourne Golf Club and were down multiple points going into the final day. They won eight points in Sunday's singles matches to earn a 16-14 victory.

Friday's event will feature fourball matches starting at 11:30 a.m. ET from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.