New Jersey HSFB Player Xavier McClain Dies After Suffering Traumatic Brain Injury

Linden (New Jersey) High School football player Xavier McClain died Wednesday as a result of a traumatic brain injury suffered while playing in a game earlier this month.

"Together we prayed for a miracle and hoped for a different outcome," Linden mayor Derek Armstead said in a Facebook post. "I trust that God knows better. HE needed an angel and decided to call Xavier home to be with HIM. With your prayers, Xavier fought a good fight. In the end, he succumbed to the injuries that he sustained a couple weeks ago while playing football during the LHS Tigers’ game vs Woodbridge."

McClain was originally injured on a kickoff return in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge, per Mike Kinney of NJ.com. He was attended to for around 10 minutes on the field before being rushed to a local hospital and being placed on life support.

The sophomore standout was playing a starring role for Linden on both sides of the ball, serving as a cornerback and dynamic X-factor on offense, per Kinney.

"My wife and I spend time in their home and our children played together. Tragically, their worst fear came true. Norm and Lisa are devastated. Children are supposed to outlive their parents, not the other way around. I asked that you continue to keep the family in your prayers," Armstead said.