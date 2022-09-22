Tom Brady Says Buccaneers 'Have to Reach a Higher Level on Offense' amid Slow Start

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid a slew of injuries on offense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are searching for answers after scoring just three touchdowns in their first two games.

Speaking to reporters about the offense's slow start, Tom Brady said their responsibility is "to reach a higher level" going forward.

The Bucs are off to a 2-0 start thanks largely to their defense. The unit has allowed a total of 552 yards and forced six turnovers in wins over the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

There were concerns coming into the season about what the offense would look like. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is currently on injured reserve with a knee injury suffered during training camp. Left guard Aaron Stinnie's season ended in August due to a torn ACL and MCL.

In their Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Chris Godwin was limited by a hamstring injury. He wound up sitting out last week's game vs. the Saints. Julio Jones sat out Week 2 with a knee injury.

Godwin and Jones missed Tampa's first practice this week and their status for Sunday is unclear at this point. Mike Evans is suspended for Week 3 due to his on-field altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

All of this has resulted in the Buccaneers' offense racking up just 607 yards and 39 points through two games. The team has a total of three touchdowns, with the defense scoring on Mike Edwards' 68-yard pick-six off Jameis Winston.

Brady has thrown for fewer than 225 yards in back-to-back games for the first time since Week 14 and 15 of the 2019 season. The five-time Super Bowl MVP led the league in pass attempts (485), completions (719), yards (5,316) and touchdowns (43) in 2021.

Per Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, the Bucs have the sixth-worst offense in the NFL through the first two weeks. They ranked first in that category last season.

Despite these problems right now, the Buccaneers can start 3-0 for the first time since 2005 with a win on Sunday. They are hosting the Green Bay Packers in the first meeting between the two teams since the 2020 NFC Championship Game.