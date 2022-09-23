Presidents Cup 2022 Leaderboard: Predicting Scores for Scottie Scheffler & Top Stars

Presidents Cup 2022 Leaderboard: Predicting Scores for Scottie Scheffler & Top StarsSeptember 23, 2022
Coming into Round 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup, the odds were literally stacked against the International Team, so captain Trevor Immelman decided to send in his two most-decorated players (Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama) to start things off at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Unfortunately, that strategy didn't pan out as his squad still managed to get off to a very rough start against the heavily-favored U.S Team's lead pairing of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.
Scott and Matsuyama had some success early, but after they bogeyed the final three holes, it was all downhill from there and it seemed to foreshadow bad things to come for the International Team.
After Day 1 of action, thanks to some great pairings and ability to make big putts, the U.S. Team has a commanding 4-1 lead heading into the four-ball session on Friday.
Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis got the only win of the day for the International Team, so it appears that, in the early going, that they might be outmanned against the Americans.
Here's a quick look at the latest breakdown of the top 10 players on the leaderboard and predictions for Day 2.
2022 Presidents Cup Leaderboard
Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) def. Adam Scott/Hideki Matsuyama (International), 6 & 5
Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) def. Sungjae Im/Corey Conners (International), 2 & 1
Cameron Young/Collin Morikawa (USA) def. Tom Kim/K.H. Lee (International), 2 & 1
Si Woo Kim/Cam Davis (International) def. Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA), 2 up
Tony Finau/Max Homa (USA) def. Taylor Pendrith/Mito Pereira (International), 1 up
Predicting Scores for Top Stars
Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (USA) def. Adam Scott/Cam Davis (International)
Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (USA) def. Sungjae Im/Sebastián Muñoz (International)
Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (USA) def. Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International)
Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (USA) def. Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (International)
Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (International) def. Billy Horschel/Max Homa (USA)
*Picks in bold.
Cantlay and Schauffele set the tone for Team USA for the 14th Presidents Cup, but it was Justin Thomas that sent a jolt into the rest of the day for the Americans.
Just when it looked as if the International Team would close in on par-4 in the 15th, the 29-year old native of Louisville, Kentucky delivered a clutch putt from 20 feet for par and it was essentially the match.
"That switch we had on the 15th was unreal there" Jordan Spieth told Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "Looking at going to even and instead we leave that green 2 up.
"It was the difference in the match."
From there, it looked as if the International Team was outmatched, but that changed when things finally went their way in the fourth match.
Early on, it looked pretty predictable considering that the No.1-ranked player Scottie Scheffler was on the green, but Si Woo Kim and Cam Davis ran down their opponents and came roaring back on the back nine with a birdie on the 17th to take the lead and secure a welcome victory for the International Team.
"Early on, I was just a little shaky and nervous, my first time experiencing this," Davis told Dane Heverin of PGA Australia. "It took me a little while for me to find my rhythm. To be honest, for most of the round, we started hitting fairways, green, fairways, greens. Si Woo’s putts were just burning the hole over and over again. It was just a matter of time until we got it in.
"To be honest, we kept on doing what we were doing. We both got into a place where we started feeling comfortable. Right when it became really important, it started going in. Super, super great feeling."
Despite the International Team's lone bright spot, they are still not expected to build on that win and defeat Team USA.
Immelman's team has been decimated by LIV player cuts, so even if they can make some big putts, they're very unlikely to repeat the performance they put on in Melbourne the last time they played.
The momentum seems to be with the Americans, who could only be in danger of beating themselves if they get complacent and take their foot off the gas.
Team USA captain Davis Love III will likely stay on message and make sure his group continues to respect their opponent as they gear up for Friday's foursomes.
And if things begin to look shaky, he'll no doubt get a phone call from Tiger Woods, who's watching on television, to get his game plan back in order to win for the home team.
"I was standing on the sixth tee for like an hour … a long time, so I called him [Tiger Woods]," Love told Dave Shedloski of Golf Digest. "I said, ‘Well at least you’re watching everything on TV. Call us if you see anything.’
"He’s having fun. He obviously misses it."