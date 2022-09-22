Bills' Bobby Hart Has 1-Game Suspension Upheld for Punching Titans Coach

Bobby Hart (AP Photo/John McCoy)

A one-game suspension given to Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart for striking a Tennessee Titans coach during a postgame confrontation with a Titans player on Monday night was upheld.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Thursday the appeal was heard by former NFL linebacker Derrick Brooks, a hearing officer jointly appointed by the league and the Players Association.

Hart will miss Sunday's Week 3 road game against the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL's announcement didn't include any information about the Titans coach or player involved, but Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Hart confronted defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons for allegedly spitting on him during the game.

Simmons' agent, Paul T. DeRousselle, denied the allegation in a statement to Wilson: "Jeffery plays the game with a lot of passion, but he plays the game the right way."

Hart is in his third stint with the Buffalo Bills after spending time on the team's practice squad on two different occasions during the 2021 season.

The 28-year-old Florida State product also spent time as Simmons' teammate with the Titans last year.

His other stops include the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins since being selected in the seventh round of the 2015 draft.

Hart has played in both of the Bills' first two games this season in a reserve role. Tommy Doyle, who was inactive for Monday's win over Tennessee, figures to fill the depth void against Miami.

He'll be eligible to return for a Week 4 road game against the Baltimore Ravens.