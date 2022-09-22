Packers' Jon Runyan Jr. Denies Conspiracy Theory Around Mike Evans' Suspension

Jon Runyan Jr. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. said his father, former NFL offensive lineman Jon Runyan Sr., was "just doing his job" when he gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans a one-game suspension.

The elder Runyan serves as the NFL's vice president of policy and rules administration. His decision to suspend Evans for a confrontation with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore comes as the Packers and Bucs are set to face off in a Week 3 game Sunday.

"He was just doing his job," Runyan Jr. told reporters Wednesday. "He's been doing that job for over a half-decade now. It just so happens that we're playing the Buccaneers this week. Everybody's trying to make it this conspiracy theory, which it's not."

Former NFL wide receiver James Thrash, a jointly appointed appeals officer for the league and the Players Association, upheld Evans' one-game ban.

"My dad's doing his job," Runyan Jr. said. "[It was a] lapse in judgment on the field. Sometimes, that stuff happens. There's a whole conspiracy theory going down, and it's not true. That's just how it goes. You can't be running 15 yards trying to head-hunt somebody when the play's over. It is funny, though, how stuff works out sometimes."

