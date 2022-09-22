Former WWE Star Paige Debuts in AEW as Saraya After Career-Threatening Injury

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MGM Studios

Former WWE star Paige made her AEW debut as Saraya at this year's edition of AEW Grand Slam in New York on Wednesday.

Saraya made her debut after Toni Storm retained the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship in a win over Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. She announced her presence to a roaring Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which gave her a big pop as she entered the ring.

Paige was a two-time Divas champion during her time in WWE, but she was forced to retire in 2018 because of a neck injury.

However, Paige's neck has since vastly improved. She went on the Bellas Podcast with Nikki and Brie Bella (h/t Wrestling Inc's Dakota Cohen) last month and gave some good news.

"My neck is fantastic. I'm having no issues with it, and it's looking good. I still want more time, though. I mean, I've had nearly five years completely out of the ring, which is, it goes by so quickly. I'm like, 'How?' But yeah, I can see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and like for like a big moment, even like, for WrestleMania."

Now she's set to make her long-awaited return back to the ring since Dec. 2017.

