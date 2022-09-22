Former WWE Star Paige Debuts in AEW as Saraya After Career-Threatening Injury

Former WWE Star Paige Debuts in AEW as Saraya After Career-Threatening InjurySeptember 22, 2022
Former WWE star Paige made her AEW debut as Saraya at this year's edition of AEW Grand Slam in New York on Wednesday.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Saraya?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Saraya</a> is HERE at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> Grand Slam and we are LIVE on <a href="https://twitter.com/TBSNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TBSNetwork</a>! <a href="https://t.co/bBqrfVUvS6">pic.twitter.com/bBqrfVUvS6</a>
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
.<a href="https://twitter.com/Saraya?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Saraya</a> is here! <br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a>: Grand Slam on TBS! <a href="https://t.co/GWkA713ygw">pic.twitter.com/GWkA713ygw</a>
Saraya made her debut after Toni Storm retained the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship in a win over Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. She announced her presence to a roaring Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd, which gave her a big pop as she entered the ring.
Paige was a two-time Divas champion during her time in WWE, but she was forced to retire in 2018 because of a neck injury.
However, Paige's neck has since vastly improved. She went on the Bellas Podcast with Nikki and Brie Bella (h/t Wrestling Inc's Dakota Cohen) last month and gave some good news.
"My neck is fantastic. I'm having no issues with it, and it's looking good. I still want more time, though. I mean, I've had nearly five years completely out of the ring, which is, it goes by so quickly. I'm like, 'How?' But yeah, I can see myself in the ring one day, but it would have to be something really special and like for like a big moment, even like, for WrestleMania."
Now she's set to make her long-awaited return back to the ring since Dec. 2017.
