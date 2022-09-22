Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth Highlight 2022 Presidents Cup Day 1 Foursomes

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The foursomes matchups for the Presidents Cup have been released, and it features a showdown consisting of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth taking on Sungjae Im and Corey Conners.

Of note, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will team up with Sam Burns to face off against Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis.

The Presidents Cup is between a team of United States golfers and a team of international golfers (minus Europe). Davis Love III captains this year's United States team, and Trevor Immelman will oversee the International team.

Foursomes on Thursday will kick off the competition. Fourball will take place Friday, and then foursomes and fourball will both occur Saturday. Singles action will close the tournament Sunday.

The Presidents Cup was was supposed to take place in 2021, but it was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the Presidents Cup this year.