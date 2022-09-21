Chargers' Justin Herbert Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, HC Brandon Staley Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's status for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars seems to be up in the air after he suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage during a Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and head coach Brandon Staley confirmed the team is taking a day-to-day approach.

"He's gotten a lot of rest since the last game," Staley told reporters Wednesday. "He's feeling more comfortable. I know that he was able to do some light throwing yesterday, some rotational work, but we're just going to take it day by day and see where his comfort level is."

Staley also said the decision on whether to play Herbert against Jacksonville "will start with him and then obviously him feeling good about what the medical team feels like is best, him weighing the options and then us making a good decision."

It's worth noting that the medical team is under some scrutiny.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter reported former Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who now plays for the New York Giants, is suing team doctor David S. Gazzaniga for medical malpractice. Taylor is seeking at least $5 million in damages for the incident that left him with a punctured lung while he was being treated for a rib injury in 2020.

This is the same doctor charged with caring for Herbert's latest injury.

From a football perspective, Herbert's availability could be the difference between a win and a loss on Sunday. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and has completed 72.0 percent of his passes for 613 yards, six touchdowns and one interception through two games this season.

He isn't the only injury concern for Los Angeles, as wide receiver Keenan Allen missed the game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers announced Allen, like Hebert, was limited in Wednesday's practice.

That is plenty of offensive firepower hanging in the balance for the Chargers, and they may need it against a Jaguars defense that shut out the Indianapolis Colts during a 24-0 victory in Week 2.