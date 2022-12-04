Lamar Jackson Knee Injury Not Season-Ending, Ravens' John Harbaugh Says

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with the knee injury he suffered in the first half.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the 10-9 victory that the injury will not end Jackson's season but may take "days to weeks" to heal. He will undergo further testing Monday.

While Jackson was wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm ahead of a Week 3 game against the New England Patriots that he ultimately played in and missed five games last season, he has been fairly durable for much of his career given his playing style as a quarterback who uses his arm and legs.

The Louisville product played at least 15 games in each of his first three seasons in the league.

When healthy, the 25-year-old is an electrifying playmaker with an NFL MVP and two Pro Bowl selections on his resume. He led the league in touchdown passes (36) in 2019 and has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,231 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions to go with 755 yards and three scores on the ground.

Baltimore turned to Tyler Huntley with Jackson sidelined by this latest setback. The Utah product completed 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards and ran in for a two-yard touchdown as part of a 10-carry, 41-yard rushing performance.

Huntley appeared in seven games for the Ravens last season, going 1-3 as a starter and completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,081 yards, three touchdowns and four picks.

Like Jackson, the 24-year-old can also use his legs to make plays or escape pressure in the pocket, and he could keep the team afloat in the short term.

Still, Baltimore's Super Bowl chances will take a significant hit if its starter cannot return.