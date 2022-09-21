Kyler Murray: 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Fan Who Hit Me in Face After Win vs. Raiders

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray is willing to extend an olive branch to the Las Vegas Raiders fan who allegedly struck him in the face following Arizona's 29-23 victory Sunday.

"No hard feelings. If I see him, I’d shake his hand," Murray told reporters.

The Cardinals quarterback added it was "a live game."

Las Vegas police said Monday they were looking into the matter and confirmed authorities received a battery complaint.

Cameron Cox of 12 News shared a clip of Byron Murphy Jr. scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime and Arizona's subsequent celebration. At one point, Murray runs toward a field-level suite to high-five fans. One fan appears to swipe his hand at Murray's face.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't mince words in the immediate aftermath.

"I think the guy is a low-life, whoever did it," he told reporters. "I hope they arrest him and he gets fired and he never can go to another game."

Following Murray's comments, the matter may be settled for the most part pending the outcome of the police investigation. It could be a while before the two-time Pro Bowler is back at Allegiant Stadium as well.

The Cardinals aren't scheduled to play the Raiders again until 2026, and that will be a home game for Arizona. A meeting could happen as early as 2024, but it would also be at State Farm Stadium if the teams are paired up.