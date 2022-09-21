Bengals' Joe Burrow Deletes Instagram, Twitter from Phone amid 0-2 Start

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Whatever the skeptics are saying on social media about the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow, the star quarterback isn't hearing it.

Burrow told reporters Wednesday he deleted the Twitter and Instagram apps on his phone.

"I haven't had it for a while," he said.

This isn't the first time the third-year signal-caller has gone dark. He said in July 2021 he wanted to avoid "too many distractions during camp" and temporarily deleted his social media apps.

The Bengals lost their first two games of the 2022 NFL season, and Burrow is failing to match his level on the field from last year. He has thrown for 537 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has already been sacked an NFL-high 13 times.

Tuning out the general discourse isn't guaranteed to help get Burrow and Cincinnati back on track, but it sure won't hurt.