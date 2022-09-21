Tom Brady Practices Wednesday for Bucs Despite Previously Scheduled Weekly Day Off

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's Wednesday off days from practice lasted one week.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady took part in the team's first practice of the week after feeling "good enough" to do so.

Rapoport reported Sunday that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would receive the "not injury related—rest" designation for Wednesday practices throughout the season, giving Brady an additional day off each week.

Brady sat out the Bucs' first practice last week with the rest designation. He was a full participant in their Thursday and Friday practices.

One reason Brady may have decided to take part in the first practice this week is because the Buccaneers offense has struggled. Tampa Bay has scored 39 points, with six coming on an interception-return touchdown by safety Mike Edwards against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Tampa has a host of key players who are injured. Receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones and offensive tackle Donovan Smith sat out the Saints game. None of the three players was on the field at the start of practice Wednesday.

Mike Evans won't play in Week 3 after his one-game suspension for knocking down Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was upheld on appeal. The team signed Cole Beasley to the practice squad Wednesday to provide depth at wide receiver.

Brady had an unusual offseason as he prepared for his 23rd season. The three-time league MVP left the Bucs for 11 days last month for an undisclosed personal matter. His absence was approved by head coach Todd Bowles.

In his first two starts of the season, Brady has thrown for 402 yards with two touchdowns and one interception with a 59.0 completion percentage. He led the NFL in completions (485), attempts (719), passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43) in 2021.

The Buccaneers are 2-0 thanks in large part to the performance of their defense. They have held the Saints and Dallas Cowboys to 13 points and 552 yards.

Brady and the Bucs will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Brady has won both head-to-head matchups with Aaron Rodgers since joining Tampa Bay in 2020.