Fantasy Alert: Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon Both Must-Starts 'Until Further Notice'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If you're looking for which Green Bay Packers running back to put in your fantasy lineups, there's a simple answer: Both.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the Packers plan to move forward with heavy usage of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon "until further notice"—especially early in the season as Aaron Rodgers gets used to his new wide receiving corps.

Both running backs have been fantasy-relevant over the first two weeks. Dillon got the bulk of the work in Week 1, while Jones posted a breakout performance in Week 2.

In the aggregate, Jones is the No. 4 running back in PPR scoring and Dillon is No. 15. As long as they're both healthy, Jones and Dillon will be viable fantasy options with the capability of breaking out every single week.

The problem will be consistency.

Jones went off for 32.0 PPR points in Week 2 but had just 10.6 on eight touches the week prior. Dillon went for 20.1 points in Week 1 but just 7.7 last week.

It's impossible to bench Jones or Dillon, but fantasy managers are looking at a frustrating week-to-week backfield situation. Both could single-handedly win you a week or put up a single-digit dud.

Jones will be by far the more consistent option because of his involvement in the passing game. But the situation will push fantasy managers into a lot of highs and lows all season.