Myles Turner Won't Be Traded to Lakers Before 2022-23 Season Starts, Pacers GM Says

The Indiana Pacers don't intend to trade center Myles Turner prior to the 2022-23 NBA season tips off.

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said Wednesday on 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis (via Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com) that Turner will be the team's starting center on opening night.

The Athletic's Jovan Buha and Sam Amick reported on Sept. 16 the 6'11" big man had been a trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason.

