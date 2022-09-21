X

    Nate Diaz Jokes He's Only Willing to Fight The Rock After Announcing UFC Retirement

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 21, 2022

    Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Unless you're "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment," don't approach Nate Diaz about a comeback fight.

    Diaz, who just wrapped up his UFC contract, said Wednesday that he's "only going to fight the rock."

    Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209

    Im only going to fight the rock <br>Otherwise I’m goood

    The 37-year-old submitted Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in what could be his MMA swan song. He has already entertained a possible fight with Jake Paul, and speculation linking him with a move to WWE is already beginning.

    As to Diaz's UFC future, his terms might be a tad unrealistic.

    Dwayne Johnson was famously on hand at UFC 244 to award Jorge Masvidal the symbolic BMF title following his victory over Diaz in October 2019. That might be the last time you see The Rock stepping inside the Octagon.

