Report: Bruce Arians, Bucs Receive Warning Letter from NFL After Mike Evans Fight

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even though the Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore skirmish was the headline event of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, it apparently wasn't the only situation the NFL took notice of during the game.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Bucs and former head coach Bruce Arians received a warning letter after Sunday's contest.

Florio noted specifics of the letter aren't known, but Arians "was clearly in the white stripe reserved for officials, players, and coaches during the altercation" and "also was clearly involved in the verbal aspect of the kerfuffle."

Arians stepped down as Buccaneers head coach in March but remains with the team as a senior football consultant.

Before Evans and Lattimore had their scuffle, Fox cameras caught Arians yelling at the Saints star cornerback from the sideline.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Arians was on the sidelines because there wasn't a seat in the main press box for him to sit like there usually is.

Florio noted after Bowles' explanation that the Buccaneers had booth No. 6 in the 700 level of the stadium for coaches whilst the Bucs ownership had a separate suite in Caesars Superdome that Arians could have sat in.

According to Florio, the Saints also provided Tampa Bay with 18 seats in the press box for team personnel and one of them specifically had Arians' name on it.

The altercation between Evans and Lattimore occurred in the fourth quarter. Evans told reporters after the game he believe Lattimore punched Leonard Fournette and pushed Tom Brady.

Both players were ejected from the game. Evans also received a one-game suspension without pay from the NFL, though he is appealing the decision.

Arians spent three seasons as Tampa Bay's head coach from 2019-21. The 69-year-old led the team to two playoff appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl 55 after the 2020 season.

The Buccaneers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Saints and improve to 2-0 to start the season. They will host the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.