3 49ers Trade Targets After Week 2

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be in a bind with their offensive depth just two weeks into the 2022 NFL season.

Jimmy Garoppolo has taken over for Trey Lance at quarterback after the starter went down with a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday.

The injuries to Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion Davis-Price at running back are even more concerning because they cut into the 49ers depth at the position.

San Francisco signed Marlon Mack to its active roster on Tuesday, but the team may still need help at running back because of the high demands of the position within the offensive system.

A handful of running backs could be available for a cheap return on the trade market if the 49ers believe the Wilson-Mack duo will not be enough to take them through the next few weeks.