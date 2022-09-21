Joe Haden to Retire from NFL After 12 Seasons; Will Sign 1-Day Contract with Browns

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is retiring from the NFL.

Drew Rosenhaus, Haden's agent, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter the 33-year-old will sign a one-day contract with the Cleveland Browns to retire with the team that drafted him.

There were rumors leading up to the start of the regular season that teams were expressing interest in Haden.

Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed reported in June that Haden had "offers currently on the table" to consider.

Haden shot down speculation last month that the Pittsburgh Steelers were attempting to re-sign the veteran defensive back.

Haden looked like he was still capable of playing last season, though not at the level he was earlier in his career. PFF.com noted the University of Florida alum posted coverage grades of at least 60.0 in each of the previous five seasons.

On 55 targets as the primary defender in 2021, Haden allowed a completion percentage of 60.0, quarterback rating of 100.1 and three touchdowns. It was his highest completion percentage allowed since Pro Football Reference began tracking it in 2018.

Rather than try to find a situation that might have given him an opportunity to win a Super Bowl, Haden has opted to hang up his cleats after 12 seasons. He was the No. 7 overall pick by the Browns in the 2010 NFL draft.

During his seven-year stint in Cleveland, Haden made the Pro Bowl twice and was named to the All-Pro second team in 2013. He ranks 19th in franchise history with 19 interceptions.

The Steelers signed Haden as a free agent in August 2017 after he was released by the Browns. He spent five years with Pittsburgh, making the Pro Bowl in 2019 and recording 10 interceptions in 68 games.