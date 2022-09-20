Bills' Bobby Hart Suspended 1 Game for Swinging at Titans Player, Punching Coach

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart has received a one-game suspension for violating the league's unsportsmanlike conduct rules after Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan sent a letter to Hart and it revealed that he swung at a Titans player and wound up punching a coach in the head:

