Marlon Mack Signed to 49ers' Active Roster from Practice Squad amid RB Injuries

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have signed veteran running back Marlon Mack to their active roster from the practice squad, his agents confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The moves comes as the Niners are without Elijah Mitchell and Tyrion Davis-Price due to injury.

The 49ers initially signed Mack to their practice squad on Sept. 12.

San Francisco lost Mitchell to a knee injury in a 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and he is expected to miss two months.

Davis-Price, selected by the 49ers in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft out of LSU, is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in San Francisco's Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The injuries left the 49ers with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jordan Mason on the depth chart.

Wilson is expected to serve as the team's top running back moving forward. He has 27 carries for 106 yards through two games and four catches for 27 yards.

Mason, meanwhile, has appeared in San Francisco's first two games on special teams and hasn't seen any time in the backfield.

Mack, 26, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts. His best season with the franchise came in 2019 when he rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games.

The 26-year-old appeared in just one game for the Colts in 2020 after suffering a torn Achilles. He returned in 2021 but appeared in just six games and fell out of favor in Indianapolis with the rise of Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Now with the injuries to Mitchell and Davis-Price, Mack has a chance to prove he belongs on an NFL roster again, and it's a safe bet that he'll see some solid playing time against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.