Kliff Kingsbury Talks Cardinals' Slow Starts After Shaky Outings vs. Chiefs, Raiders

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury admits his team must get off to better starts after a pair of lackluster first-half performances over the first two weeks.

"I think collectively we've just got to start faster," Kingsbury told reporters Monday.

Arizona fell behind the Kansas City Chiefs 23-7 at halftime and 37-7 after three quarters en route to a 44-21 Week 1 loss.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders led 20-0 at halftime. However, quarterback Kyler Murray engineered a tremendous comeback that resulted in a 29-23 overtime win.

Arizona scored the final 22 points of the game as Murray accounted for 277 passing yards, 28 rushing yards, two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) and a pair of two-point conversions.

Kingsbury said he has to put the offense in a better position to succeed off the bat but noted his quarterback's ability to take over games and save the day, though he'd prefer to see Murray do so from the start of games.

"I'd love to see it from the start every week," Kingsbury said. "I think that's the ability and the talent that he has, and I've got to do a better job of getting our offense off to a quicker start, there's no doubt. But we've seen him do that before, and he can make it go when he wants to."

The Cardinals have been short-handed on offense without wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Rondale Moore (injury), but Murray still led the team to a second-half performance good enough to overcome a 20-point deficit. Arizona will look to ride that momentum into a faster start Sunday when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams.