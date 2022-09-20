Colts' Frank Reich on Matt Ryan: 'Could Not Be Happier That He’s Our QB'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2022 season largely because of the lackluster play by quarterback Matt Ryan, but head coach Frank Reich isn't panicking just yet.

Per Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons, Reich said on Monday that he has not lost confidence in Ryan at all.

"What I love about Matt is that he takes responsibility. He's the leader. I could not be happier that he's our quarterback," Reich said. "He's an elite leader and I really believe he can be an elite player in this offense."

Ryan went 16-of-30 for 195 yards and three interceptions in Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which dropped Indianapolis to 0-1-1. The 37-year-old was sacked five times and coughed up a fumble that the Colts managed to recover.

Despite his immense struggles against a team Indianapolis was favored to beat, Reich said the loss didn't fall solely on Ryan's shoulders.

"I mean the protection yesterday wasn't our best effort. He was under duress a number of times," Reich said. "There's still mistakes that he made, that we all make, but I think overall—listen, I understand how the quarterback position is. You're really dependent on everybody else on there, but you're at the center of it so you have to make it work."

Through the first two weeks of the season, Ryan has thrown for 547 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions while completing 60 percent of his passes. He's been sacked seven times and he's fumbled the ball five times, though only one was lost. That level of production is well below what was expected of the 2016 NFL MVP when the Colts acquired him from the Atlanta Falcons.

While Ryan obviously needs to improve, Reich said it's up to the entire team to address their deficiencies if they hope to turn their season around.

"We've all got to pull it together. We all have got to carry our own weight, each one of us, including him and everybody on that offense," he said.

The Colts have a tough matchup in Week 3 as they will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) to Lucas Oil Stadium for their home opener.