Aaron Rodgers Discusses Packers' Ayahuasca TD Celebration vs. Bears

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided some context for the team's ayahuasca-inspired touchdown celebration Sunday evening against the Chicago Bears during a conversation on The Pat McAfee Show.

The celebration occurred late in the first half when Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a five-yard touchdown to give Green Bay a 23-7 lead en route to a 27-10 win.

Rodgers told Peter King of NBC Sports that he made multiple trips to Peru and went on ayahuasca journeys in 2020 and this year.

Natalie Neysa Alund of USA Today defines ayahuasca as a "brown-reddish drink with a strong taste and smell" that "contains the active chemical dimethyltryptamine, or DMT." Per Alund, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) "classifies DMT as a hallucinogen, and it is associated with religious practices and rituals in South America."

As far as the celebration want, Lazard got it going by appearing to pour everyone drinks. Some players then reacted in apparent shock and fell to the ground.

Rodgers noted "that's not what happens with ayahuasca" and that "you don't have some sort of, like, immediate pass-out/faint into oblivion."

The reigning back-to-back NFL MVP ultimately finished the game completing 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.