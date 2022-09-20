Fan Banned by Browns After Hitting Owner Jimmy Haslam with Bottle During Loss to Jets

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns intend to ban the fan who hit team owner Jimmy Haslam with a bottle during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

As Haslam was walking toward the Browns' tunnel following a touchdown from Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, a fan threw a bottle that hit Haslam in the leg.

The Browns said in a statement:

"Fan, player and staff safety is the top priority in our building and behavior that puts others in danger will not be tolerated. Luckily no one was harmed in this incident and as a standard practice, we've cooperated with law enforcement authorities and security video footage of the object being thrown is in the appropriate hands. We will have no further comment on this matter."

The Browns and Jets entered halftime at FirstEnergy Stadium tied 14-14. Cleveland held a 17-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, but New York went on to score 17 points in the final frame in what was a frustrating loss for the Browns.

Jets veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who is filling in for the injured Zach Wilson, completed 26 of 44 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Wilson is recovering from knee surgery on an injury he suffered during the preseason. He remains on track to start Week 4.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who is starting in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson, had a solid performance, completing 22 of 27 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown against one interception.

Watson was suspended 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Twenty-four women filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault or misconduct during massage sessions. He has reached confidential settlements with 23 of those women.

One of the most frustrating moments of Sunday's game for Cleveland came when running back Nick Chubb rushed in for his third touchdown of the game with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter. While the score gave the Browns a 30-17 lead, it left plenty of time on the clock for Flacco and the Jets to make a comeback.

Flacco connected with Corey Davis on a 66-yard touchdown, cutting Cleveland's lead to 30-24. The Jets then recovered the onside kick and Wilson went on to score the game-winner.

While it was a frustrating loss for the Browns, it's no excuse for fans to be hurling objects toward the field.

The Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium before traveling to face the Atlanta Falcons.