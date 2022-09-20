Fantasy Alert: Falcons' Kyle Pitts Not Frustrated by Lack of Production; 'It's Early'

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy managers are beside themselves at Kyle Pitts' lack of production through the first two weeks of the season, but the Atlanta Falcons tight end is not worried.

"It's early. It's a long season. It's 17 games," Pitts told reporters Tuesday. "Could go farther. So I'm not getting frustrated."

Pitts has recorded just four receptions for 38 yards in two games, making him one of the season's biggest disappointments from a production standpoint.

If you can buy low on Pitts, now may be the time to strike. Michael Rothstein of ESPN reported 13 of the Falcons' pass plays in Week 2 had him as the primary target. His lack of production has largely been a product of defenses scheming for him and Pitts' poor play.

The Florida product has struggled to create separation running routes. NFL Next Gen Stats ranks him No. 138 among pass-catchers in average yards of separation. That won't lead to on-field success.

Pitts is one of the most physically gifted players to ever play the tight end position and is coming off one of the most productive rookie seasons for a tight end in league history. He didn't become bad at football overnight. He's adjusting from Matt Ryan to Marcus Mariota, but the Falcons continue to use Pitts as a focal point in their offense.

A vast improvement is coming. Smart managers will use this slow start to target Pitts this week in trade talks.