Chris Avila vs. YouTuber Doctor Mike Added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Fight Card

The undercard of Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will feature another battle between a YouTube personality and a former MMA fighter.

Mikhail Varshavski, who is best known online as Doctor Mike, will take on Bellator veteran Chris Avila in a four-round boxing bout, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. The match will take place before the Paul-Silva main event on Oct. 29 in Glendale, Arizona.

"As a practicing physician, I've taken an oath to 'do no harm,' but when those 'exam' gloves come off and the boxing gloves slide on: all bets are off," Varshavski said in a statement. "With one win under my belt, I'm hungry to add more. And this pro-fight with Chris Avila could be just what the doctor ordered."

Doctor Mike has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, but like Paul, he has recently made a transition to boxing. The 32-year-old beat fellow internet personality iDubbbz in an amateur bout last May and he will now make his professional debut.

Paul also started his boxing career in celebrity bouts, beating AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson before moving on to MMA veterans Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Avila, 29, has been a professional MMA fighter since 2014, producing an 8-9 career record. After back-to-back losses in Bellator, he bounced back with a pair of first-round knockouts in North Iowa Fights. He has since transitioned to boxing, beating Anthony Taylor by majority decision in Dec. 2021.

The fight card, produced by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, will also feature a bout between Ashton Sylve and Braulio Rodriguez.