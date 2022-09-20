Darius Slay Says Eagles WRs Are All 'Batman': 'No Robins. We've Got No Sidekicks'

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said the team's wide receiver trio of DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Quez Watkins are all different versions of Batman.

Slay described Smith as "skinny" Batman, Brown as "swole" Batman and Watkins as "fast" Batman after Monday night's Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

"No Robins. We've got no sidekicks," Slay told reporters.

The trio combined for 14 catches, 218 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles cruised past the Vikings, 24-7, to open the season 2-0.

Having such a wide array of talented targets that also includes tight end Dallas Goedert has helped quarterback Jalen Hurts take his game to the next level, too.

Hurts completed 26 of his 31 throws (83.9 percent) for 333 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 57 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

"Another outstanding performance. He threw some unbelievable balls. He made a lot of plays," Philly center Jason Kelce said. "This was a really great, well-rounded game for him."

Slay recorded two interceptions to lead an impressive performance from the team's defense, which forced three turnovers and allowed just 264 yards to Minnesota.

"I take no matchup lightly, but he is one of the best in the world. I am one of the best in the world, too. I was looking forward to the matchup," Slay said of his showdown with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who tallied six catches for 48 yards.

The Eagles will look to keep their early-season success rolling when they visit FedEx Field on Sunday to take on the NFC East rival Washington Commanders.