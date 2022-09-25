49ers Rumors: SF 'Still Firmly Committed to' Trey Lance as Future QB1 Despite Injury

Trey Lance (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance could miss the rest of the 2022 season with an ankle injury, but the team is "firmly committed to him" going forward, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The second-year player has a recovery timeline of four-to-six months after breaking his fibula and tearing multiple ligaments in his ankle, per Rapoport.

Lance suffered the season-ending injury Sept. 18 during the Niners' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks and underwent surgery the following day.

The 2021 first-round pick took over the offense from veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to open the 2022 season after spending much of his rookie campaign in a reserve role.

He's tallied six total touchdowns (five passing and one rushing) in eight career games (four starts).

Garoppolo, who spent much of the offseason involved in trade rumors before staying in San Francisco, will lead the offense for the remainder of the season. Brock Purdy will step into the backup role.

Lance, 22, still has an opportunity to establish himself as the 49ers' franchise quarterback in the years ahead, especially since his dual-threat playmaking ability is an ideal fit for the modern game. He's still very much in the development phase, though.

Garoppolo is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but the veteran can use this year as an audition for other NFL teams. It would then clear a path for a healthy Lance to take over in 2023.