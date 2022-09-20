X

    Fans Call for 'Malik Willis Time' as Ryan Tannehill, Titans Blown Out by Bills on MNF

    Doric SamSeptember 20, 2022

    As the Tennessee Titans were getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills on their way to a 41-7 loss on Monday Night Football, it became apparent that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was overmatched.

    The 34-year-old completed 11 of 20 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The lackluster performance had many fans online clamoring for Tannehill to be replaced by rookie quarterback Malik Willis, and they got their wish.

    Tannehill was benched after throwing the pick-six, and Willis made his NFL debut in the third quarter of Monday's game. However, things didn't go much better for the 23-year-old, as he went 1-of-4 for six yards and ran the ball four times for 16 yards and a lost fumble.

    With the Titans falling to 0-2, much of the chatter on social media centered around the team's quarterback position, with Willis getting most of the attention:

    Kyle Madson @KyleAMadson

    It's Malik Willis time.

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    "sorry Ryan, it's Malik Willis time." <a href="https://t.co/AgfdAjKPh5">pic.twitter.com/AgfdAjKPh5</a>

    JP Finlay @JPFinlayNBCS

    Malik Willis time. Electric athlete.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    It’s Malik Willis time. <br><br>3:49 left in the 3rd. <br><br>The Bills steal your souls, mess with your heads and then your roster.

    Thor Nystrom @thorku

    This Titans offense, but with Malik Willis<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/8f8zvnIbfN">pic.twitter.com/8f8zvnIbfN</a>

    Davis Mattek @DavisMattek

    We, the people, DEMAND Malik Willis

    gabb goudy @gabbgoudy

    put malik willis in the game now <a href="https://twitter.com/Titans?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Titans</a>

    Carp @robcarpenter81

    Y’all asked for Malik Willis and he immediately came in looking like a rookie QB….this game of NFL Football ain’t easy

    Maggie Gray @MaggieGray

    What’s crazy is the Bills and Titans were basically even last year. <br><br>Now it’s Case Keenum vs Malik Willis with a whole quarter to go.

    Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB

    Titans going with Malik Willis is only thing keeping me tuned into this Titans/Bills mess.

    Christopher Carter @CarterCritiques

    And there’s Malik Willis’ welcome to the NFL moment. Matt Milano on one tonight.

    Ryan Talbot @RyanTalbotBills

    Matt Milano just knocked Malik Willis back into the 2022 NFL Draft.

    Sam Phalen @Sam_Phalen

    Hand up...I did not have "Malik Willis in at QB by Week 2" on my 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Titans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Titans</a> Bingo card.

    Keith McPherson @Keith_McPherson

    Malik Willis good luck bro damn

    Tennessee has a lot of questions to answer. Tannehill is likely to remain the team's starter, but for how long? The Titans can't afford to fall into a deeper hole this season after finishing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year.

    If Tannehill puts forth another performance like he had Monday, there will be no shortage of fans calling for Willis to be the team's starter for the rest of the season.

