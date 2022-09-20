Fans Call for 'Malik Willis Time' as Ryan Tannehill, Titans Blown Out by Bills on MNF

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

As the Tennessee Titans were getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills on their way to a 41-7 loss on Monday Night Football, it became apparent that starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill was overmatched.

The 34-year-old completed 11 of 20 passes for 117 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The lackluster performance had many fans online clamoring for Tannehill to be replaced by rookie quarterback Malik Willis, and they got their wish.

Tannehill was benched after throwing the pick-six, and Willis made his NFL debut in the third quarter of Monday's game. However, things didn't go much better for the 23-year-old, as he went 1-of-4 for six yards and ran the ball four times for 16 yards and a lost fumble.

With the Titans falling to 0-2, much of the chatter on social media centered around the team's quarterback position, with Willis getting most of the attention:

Tennessee has a lot of questions to answer. Tannehill is likely to remain the team's starter, but for how long? The Titans can't afford to fall into a deeper hole this season after finishing as the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year.

If Tannehill puts forth another performance like he had Monday, there will be no shortage of fans calling for Willis to be the team's starter for the rest of the season.