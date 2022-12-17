Jadeveon Clowney out for Browns vs. Ravens After Suffering Concussion

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will be without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney for the rest of their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney was ruled out with a concussion after being evaluated on the sideline. He suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's contest.

The 29-year-old recorded one tackle against the Ravens prior to being removed from the game.

Clowney sustained a right ankle injury in Cleveland's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets that caused him to miss the team's next two games before returning in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he was ruled out the following week against the New England Patriots after dealing with ankle, knee and elbow injuries.

The No. 1 pick in 2014, Clowney is one of the most respected pass-rushers in the NFL. Through 10 games entering Saturday, he has 22 combined tackles and two sacks. The nine-year veteran posted 37 total tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games in 2021.

Clowney spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before playing one season each for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns in 2021 and the team re-signed for the 2022 season on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

While paired alongside edge-rusher Myles Garrett, Clowney is a member of one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL. Garrett is one of the favorites for NFL Defensive Player of the Year and has 39 combined tackles and 12 sacks through 12 games before Saturday.

During Clowney's absence, rookie defensive end Alex Wright will be thrust into a bigger role. The 2022 third-round pick racked up 11.5 sacks in three seasons at UAB. Veteran pass-rusher Isaac Rochell is also likely to see more time on the field. He has 9.5 career sacks in his six NFL seasons.