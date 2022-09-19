Steelers' Mike Tomlin to 'Exercise Appropriate Patience' with Mitch Trubisky, Offense

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense led by quarterback Mitch Trubisky has struggled through the first two games of the season, but head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he isn't pressing the panic button just yet.

"I'm going to exercise appropriate patience and continue to teach and ask the guys to continue to learn in an effort to continue to push this train down the track and get better," Tomlin said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. "I think that if anyone is sitting here on Monday in Week 2 of this thing feeling happy, they're probably wrong or misinformed."

The Steelers fell to 1-1 this season with Sunday's 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Trubisky went 21-of-33 for 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It was the second straight game that he didn't take many shots downfield and he's now averaging 5.1 per attempt, which is second-worst in the NFL.

Tomlin acknowledged that he would like to see more aggression from Trubisky, though he added that the burden isn't solely on his shoulders but rather the team as a whole.

"I think he could [be more aggressive in the passing game]," Tomlin said, "And we could. ... We haven't scored enough points here last couple of weeks, but that's a collective, not just the quarterback position, not just the players. It's all of us are responsible for ringing up the scoreboard."

During Sunday's game, fans at Acrisure Stadium were chanting for Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to be inserted into the game. Tomlin said he didn't hear the chants, but it sounds like Trubisky has the support of his teammates.

"I don't think there's any doubt with Mitch," Steelers center Mason Cole said Monday. "We know the kind of player Mitch is. Mitch is a winner; he's won in this league. He's won for this offense already. ... Everyone in this locker room, everyone in this organization believes in Mitch."

Trubisky will continue to have the opportunity to prove himself, but he is looking at a quick turnaround this week, as the Steelers will return to action on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns.