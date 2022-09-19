Cowboys News: Michael Gallup 'Trending Toward' Return from Injury vs. Giants

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is "trending toward" making his 2022 NFL season debut in Week 3 against the New York Giants, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Head coach Mike McCarthy discussed Gallup's continued recovery from a torn ACL Monday.

"We’re going to try to give him a full slate this week," he told reporters.

Gallup was hurt in Dallas' penultimate game of the 2021 regular season. The timing and severity of his injury left him in a race against the clock to be ready for Week 1.

In March, executive vice president Stephen Jones acknowledged the 26-year-old would likely be out for the first two or three games. By July, Gallup said it was "not a reasonable possibility" to expect him to be on the field for the opener.

The Cowboys sorely need the 26-year-old, whenever he's finally given the green light.

Dallas did little to replace Amari Cooper, which has left a clear void in the passing game. And after two weeks, its starting quarterback and starting tight end have already suffered injuries.

Dak Prescott is recuperating from thumb surgery, which has a four-to-six-week recovery timeline. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Dalton Schultz is also battling a "PCL issue" in his right knee.

Gallup will have to be eased back into the offense a bit, but any help he can provide will benefit the passing attack.